Golden Knights promote goalie Patera from AHL team with uncertainty over Hill's injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Golden Knights recalled goalie Jiri Patera from their American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson to replace Adin Hill as Vegas embarks on a crucial four-game road trip.

Hill was injured in the third period of Saturday night's 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets and replaced by Logan Thompson. Coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game that Thompson was going to start Monday's game at St. Louis even before the injury, but now might have to rely on him for more of an extended stretch.

The Knights are four points in front of the Blues with a game in hand for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Vegas also plays three other Central Division teams on this trip that are in playoff position or competing for a spot.

To make room under the salary cap for Patera, the Knights moved Tomas Hertl to long-term injured reserve, according to CapFriendly. Hertl was a major trade-deadline acquisition March 8 from San Jose, but he has been out since undergoing knee surgery last month.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

