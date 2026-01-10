Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart injured in first period against Blue Jackets

“But it didn't look good when he went off, so hopefully it's nothing serious,” Cassidy said.

Columbus had possession of the puck, forcing an injured Hart to stay in the crease while his teammates tried to defend. Boone Jenner capitalized by scoring for a 1-0 lead at 8:24 of the period.

Akira Schmid replaced Hart.

NHL rules prevent the stoppage of play for an injured player if the opposing team has the puck unless it's clear that player is seriously hurt. Cassidy said he understood the officials' decision to let play continue, that it was a difficult judgment call.

The Golden Knights already were short-handed at the position with Adin Hill out since injuring his left leg Oct. 20 against Carolina. Hill practiced Thursday and could be nearing a return, but Cassidy said he couldn't say when that would happen. He made it clear that Hill won't be rushed back even if the team is down another goalie.

“I don't think you can accelerate a guy because of an injury,” Cassidy said. “I don't think the medical team would put the player at risk, and I wouldn't want them to. If he's ready, great. There's still 40 games left.”

Vegas signed Hart in October and he made his first appearance Dec. 2 in a 4-3 victory over Chicago. It was his first NHL appearance in nearly two years.

Hart was one of five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players acquitted of sexual assault in July. He was the first of those five agree to an NHL contract. The league ruled those players were eligible to sign deals beginning Oct. 15 and to play starting Dec. 1. Hart signed a two-year, $4 million contract.

He went into this game 5-3-3 with 3.23 goals-against average and .874 save percentage.

___

