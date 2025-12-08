Goins scores 24 as Bowling Green downs Aquinas 131-50

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Aiden Goins' 24 points off of the bench led Bowling Green to a 131-50 victory against Aquinas of Michigan on Sunday.

Goins shot 9 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Falcons (7-3). Justin Thomas scored 20 points while going 8 of 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and added four steals. Mayar Wol shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.