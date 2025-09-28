Goff throws 2 TD passes to St. Brown, Lions beat Browns 34-10 for 3rd straight victory

The Browns (1-3) opened with an 88-yard, 13-play touchdown drive, then had 44 yards with three punts and two turnovers the rest of the half. They finished with 249 yards of offense, gaining an average of 3.8 yards per play.

Goff was 16 of 27 for 168 yards with a 2-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown late in the first half and an 8-yard toss to him in the fourth quarter, giving the All-Pro receiver six TD receptions in the last three games.

Flacco started strong before struggling and finishing 16 of 34 for 184 yards with three turnovers. Rookie Dillon Gabriel, a third-round pick, replaced Flacco late in the lopsided game.

Quinshon Judkins had 21 carries for 82 yards and a 1-yard scoring run that gave the Browns a short-lived lead in the first quarter.

The Lions pulled into a tie on the ensuing possession after Jahmyr Gibbs scored on an 8-yard run. Jake Bates kicked 48- and 58-yard field goals in the first half to give Detroit a 20-7 lead.

Cleveland pulled within 10 points on Andre Szmyt's 33-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, and its stingy defense kept the score close until Raymond's punt return early in the fourth and St. Brown's second scoring catch helped the Lions pull away.

Injuries

Browns: OT Jack Conklin (elbow) was inactive last week and with OT Dawand Jones out with a season-ending knee injury, Flacco faced a lot of pressure. WR Cedric Tillman (hamstring) left the game in the first half.

Lions: CB D.J. Reed (hamstring) was carted off the field in the second half. CB Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and special teams player Jacob Saylors (hamstring) were also hurt during the game.

Up next

Browns: Play Minnesota on Sunday in London.

Lions: Play at Cincinnati on Sunday.

