Godfrey, Ft. Wayne host Cleveland St.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Purdue Fort Wayne's Godfrey has averaged 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 13.6 points. For the Vikings, Patton has averaged 13.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while D'Moi Hodge has put up 10.3 points.TERRIFIC TORREY: Patton has connected on 30.6 percent of the 85 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He's also made 61.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Vikings have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mastodons. Purdue Fort Wayne has 38 assists on 79 field goals (48.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Cleveland State has assists on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.