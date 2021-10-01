Goal-line stand by Bengals shifts momentum in win over Jags

Meyer said he still felt good at halftime.

“I felt like our defense was playing so well,” he said. “And on offense, James (Robinson) was running ball, and we were controlling the line of scrimmage. That's how you win games — take care of the ball and get first downs. I felt really good.”

Cincinnati (3-1), which couldn't find any traction in the first half, grabbed the momentum away from Jacksonville in the second behind quarterback Joe Burrow's 348-yard, two-touchdown passing performance.

“We'll have to regroup a little,” Lawrence said. “This one hurts to be up 14-0 and somehow come up on the wrong side of it. We'll bounce back. I know what we're made of. Seeing how we handled the first three weeks, I know nothing will change. I really want to get a win with these guys.”

The Jaguars' loss ruined the Ohio homecoming for Meyer, who grew up in the northeastern part of the state, played safety at the University of Cincinnati and coach Ohio State to the 2014 national championship.

The Jaguars are having some hard luck. They led Arizona 19-17 late in the third quarter, having done just about everything right for much of the game. A botched flea-flicker led to a Lawrence interception. The Cardinals forced two more turnovers in the fourth quarter and won 31-19.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy