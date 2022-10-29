Gleason leads Toledo comeback over Eastern Michigan, 27-24

The MAC West division leaders, Toledo (6-3, 4-1) tied the game twice on Gleason touchdown passes, but Eastern Michigan held a 24-17 lead to start the fourth quarter on Samson Evans' third rushing touchdown of the game.

Gleason was 15 of 27 for 238 yards, throwing 14 yards to Mikel Barkley to tie the game at 10-10 and 35 yards to Jerjuan Newton to knot it at 17-17 before driving the Rockets 74 yards in 12 plays to score the game-winning touchdown. Devin Maddox caught three passes for 80 yards and Barkley caught six for 79.