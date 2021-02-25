Girl dies saving younger brother after they fall through ice at Highland County state park

Jason Lagore, an Ohio Natural Resources Department police officer who responded to the call at Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro on Tuesday, also died after he suffered an apparent heart attack and fell into the water, authorities said.

Lagore became ill shortly after he responded to the emergency call, which took place around 6:30 p.m. Authorities said the children fell through the ice near a private dock down a steep incline on the north side of Rocky Fork Lake at the 2,080-acre park in Highland County