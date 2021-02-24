Girl dies, boy hurt in fall through ice; Officer also dies

Jason Lagore, an Ohio Natural Resources Department police officer who responded to the call at Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro, also died after he suffered a medical emergency, authorities said.

Lagore became ill shortly after he responded to the incident, which was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said it occurred at a private dock down a steep incline on the north side of Rocky Fork Lake at the 2,080-acre park in Highland County