Girl, 5, seriously injured after fall from moving vehicle

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to Lake Alma State Park near Wellston shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday on a report of a child struck by a vehicle. They found Vinton County emergency medial personnel already treating the girl, who was flown to Children's Hospital in Columbus with serious injuries.

Police say the child's parents told investigators that the girl had somehow gotten out of her booster seat and the rear window and fell to the ground next to the vehicle as it was in motion in the upper parking lot of the beach area. Police said witnesses provided similar information and troopers are continuing their investigation.