Police investigating Ohio park shooting that left teen dead

When officers arrived at the scene, they found six victims at the scene. One of those victims, 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz, was taken to Grant Hospital where she was pronounced dead after 1 a.m. Sunday.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to Ohio State University and had surgery for a gunshot wound. A 15-year-old girl was taken to Children's Hospital. Two 19-year-old women and a 19-year-old man were also shot. Police said all are expected to recover. Two other victims sustained minor injuries as they fled.

Ginther said the city is working with its partners to reduce the wave of gun violence the city has seen over the past year.

The park, which is located in the heart of downtown, usually has security cameras, but they were not working at the time of the shooting, Ginther said. He added, “We take responsibility for that and we’re fixing that immediately.”

No arrests have been made and investigators are asking anyone who was at the event or has photos from it to contact them.