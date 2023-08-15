Gimenez leads Guardians against the Reds after 4-hit outing

The Cleveland Guardians play the Cincinnati Reds after Andrés Giménez had four hits on Sunday in a 9-2 win over the Rays
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians (57-62, second in the AL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (62-58, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (5-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (6-7, 4.95 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -111, Reds -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Cincinnati Reds after Andres Gimenez's four-hit game on Sunday.

Cincinnati has a 62-58 record overall and a 29-31 record in home games. The Reds have gone 23-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 26-34 record on the road and a 57-62 record overall. The Guardians have a 40-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt McLain has 22 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 10-for-42 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

