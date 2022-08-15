Giménez hits go-ahead, 3-run HR, Guardians beat Tigers 4-1

Detroit has lost eight in a row, 11 of its last 12 and 14 of 16 since July 30. The Tigers, who fired general manager Al Avila last week, are a season-worst 31 games below .500.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first when Riley Greene led off with a single and scored on a grounder by Harold Castro. All-Star José Ramírez tied it for the Guardians in the fifth with a single that scored Straw for his 94th RBI.

Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale struck out a season-high 10 batters over six innings in his second start since returning from a sprained right wrist. He allowed one run on three hits, retiring 17 of the final 19 batters he faced.

Drew Hutchison worked 5 1/3 innings for Detroit, giving up one run and seven hits in his fourth start against Cleveland this season. The right-hander threw 101 pitches, his most since Aug. 29, 2015.

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera struck out three times and went 0 for 4, keeping his career totals at 3,076 hits, 506 homers and 1,841 RBIs.

The doubleheader was caused by the postponement of a July 17 game because of rain.

The Guardians have played an MLB-high 10 doubleheaders, their most in a season since 1985. Detroit has the second-most twinbills with eight.

WINNING WAYS

Guardians hitters have the fewest strikeouts in the majors and rank third in stolen bases but are in the bottom half of the league in on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch praised their unusual, but effective offensive makeup.

“Cleveland is an elite contact team with speed, which is what makes them dangerous,” Hinch said. “It’s their one-through-nine presence, as opposed to first-to-third plays. They have more singles than most teams, so you know they’re going to use their speed.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Austin Meadows (bilateral Achilles strain) will play back-to-back games for Triple-A Toledo when it resumes play Tuesday. Meadows, who has been on the injured list since June 17, batted .188 in his first four games with the Mud Hens.

Guardians: RHP James Karinchak (restricted list) was activated after being unable to travel to Toronto because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The set-up man was the only Cleveland player unable to compete against the Blue Jays.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Bryan Garcia (0-0, 2.35 ERA) is serving as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Garcia has made two starts for Detroit this season, allowing two runs and eight walks in 7 2/3 innings.

Guardians: RHP Xzavion Curry was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to make his major league debut. Curry went 8-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 19 total games for the Clippers and Double-A Akron.

