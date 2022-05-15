Giménez delivers go-ahead RBI in 10th, Guardians beat Twins

The Twins were 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners on base.

Minnesota twice loaded the bases against starter Shane Bieber and wasn’t able to score.

Max Kepler struck out after two two-out hits and a walk in the third. The Twins had the bases full with no outs in the fifth but were retired after Urshela’s tapper in front of the mound was turned into a double play and Miranda grounded out.

FOR STARTERS

Devin Smeltzer was recalled from Triple-A and made the start for Minnesota, returning to the majors following an injury-filled 2021 where he lost the feeling in three fingers on his pitching hand before sustaining a herniated disc in his neck.

The left-hander gave up three hits and a run in five innings.

Bieber allowed one run on seven hits and three walks in six innings, striking out seven. He was coming off his worst start of the season when he surrendered seven runs in 3 1/3 innings against Toronto.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: Acting manager Carl Willis and an athletic trainer came out to check on Reyes after he singled in the second. He tested out an apparent leg injury by running and stayed in the game. Willis is filling in for Terry Francona, who is out with COVID-19 along with several coaches.

Twins: To add Smeltzer, Minnesota optioned 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff to Triple-A St. Paul, but Baldelli said there is no issue with Kirilloff’s troublesome right wrist. The team wants to get Kirilloff regular at-bats. ... 1B Miguel Sanó, who underwent knee surgery last week, was transferred to the 60-day injured list. … RHP Bailey Ober (right groin strain) was scheduled for a rehab start in Triple-A on Saturday, but the game was rained out.

UP NEXT

RHP Triston McKenzie (2-2, 2.76) will start Sunday’s series finale for Cleveland, with RHP Joe Ryan (3-2, 2.56 ERA) scheduled for Minnesota. Ryan is coming off his worst start of the season, allowing four runs in four innings in a loss to Houston. McKenzie has won two starts in a row, allowing two runs over 12 1/3 innings.

