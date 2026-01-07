Gillespie scores 32 points, leads Kent State over Bowling Green 96-93

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 32 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 20 seconds remaining as Kent State took down Bowling Green 96-93 on Tuesday night.

Gillespie also had 10 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (12-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). Morgan Safford scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 13 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds. Rob Whaley Jr. finished with 11 points.