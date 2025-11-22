Gillespie and Kent State host Cleveland State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -13.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Cleveland State after Delrecco Gillespie scored 25 points in Kent State's 93-78 win over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Golden Flashes are 3-1 on their home court. Kent State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vikings are 0-2 in road games. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 79.8 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Kent State is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State averages 79.8 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 87.8 Kent State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 13.2 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers.

Dayan Nessah is averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vikings. Tre Beard is averaging 15.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.