Gil and the New England Revolution visit Cincinnati

New England Revolution (1-3-1) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-2-1)
Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -181, New England +438, Draw +316; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Carles Gil leads the New England Revolution into a matchup with Cincinnati after scoring two goals against the New York Red Bulls.
Cincinnati is 2-2-1 in conference play. Cincinnati is seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing just nine goals.
The Revolution put together a 9-21-4 record overall in 2024 while finishing 4-13-0 in road matches. The Revolution scored 37 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 74.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Evander has four goals for Cincinnati. Kevin Denkey has three goals.
Gil has two goals for the Revolution. Will Sands has .
SEASON SO FAR: Cincinnati: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
Revolution: Averaging 0.6 goals, 2.2 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through five games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Matt Miazga (injured).
Revolution: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.