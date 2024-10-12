Gideon Lampron blocks 2 field goals as Dayton holds off Davidson 16-14

Mac Grant III also made a big play for the Dayton special teams when he blocked a punt late in the second quarter and scooped it up before being tackled at the 10. Three plays later, Drew VanVleet connected with Jake Coleman from 3 yards out for a 13-0 lead.

VanVleet, who was named the Pioneer Football League offensive player of the week on Monday after passing for a career-best 323 yards with five TDs at Marist, was 13 of 26 for 110 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Dayton (4-1, 2-0).

Mason Sheron led Davidson (4-2, 2-1) with 152 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The Wildcats entered as the top rushing offense in FCS by averaging 368.6 yards per game. Davidson finished with 59 carries for 260 yards.

