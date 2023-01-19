Gibson scores 22 as DePaul surprises No. 8 Xavier 73-72

Souley Boum then missed a layup, leading to a scramble and jump ball, giving DePaul possession with 2.4 seconds remaining. That sealed the Blue Demons’ first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 21 Xavier on Feb. 5, 2022.

Gibson made five 3-pointers, and Johnson hit three from beyond the arc. Nelson scored 10, and the Blue Demons won for the second time in three games.

Freemantle had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier. Jack Nunge finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds. But Big East scoring leader Souley Boum scored a season-low four.

Coming off a loss to Seton Hall after beating Villanova last week, DePaul led 64-57 with 7:49 remaining after Caleb Murphy hit a pull-up jumper. But Xavier reeled off seven straight, tying it on Freemantle's layup off a turnover by the Nelson.

Gibson scored 17 in the first half and Johnson added 14 points for DePaul, including a 3 from the wing just before the buzzer that sent the Blue Demons to the locker room leading 45-40.

They were up 31-26 when Xavier went on a 10-2 run that Jerome Hunter finished with a dunk, making it 36-33 with 3:39 left in the half. Gibson then put DePaul back on top with a four-point play.

It was tied at 40 in the closing minute when DePaul's Eral Penn made two free throws. Boum missed a driving layup before Johnson nailed a 3 to give the Blue Demons a five-point halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE:

Xavier: This had the makings of a trap game for the Musketeers and they fell into it. They shot just 38% overall and made 4 of 20 3s.

DePaul: The Blue Demons had the touch from the outside, making 9 of 20 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Hosts Georgetown on Saturday.

DePaul: Visits No. 22 Providence on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast