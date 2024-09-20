Giants WR Jalin Hyatt denies he's asked for a trade after limited time in the first two games

A speedy third-round draft pick out of Tennessee in 2023, Hyatt said he has never talked to general manager Joe Schoen about a trade, either recently or during the summer. He said his relationship with coach Brian Daboll is good. He also did not recall talking at a practice this summer about a deal.

“I didn’t say that. I don’t know where that came from, but that’s false,” Hyatt said. “I love being here. Joe, Dabs, I got so much respect for trading up for me and getting me. So, whatever that rumor was, it’s not true at all.”

The interest in Hyatt has peaked with the Giants dropping their first two games. He was one of quarterback Daniel Jones' main targets in training camp and caught a lot of deep balls. He seemed to fall out of favor with Daboll just before the season.

Veteran Darius Slayton became the No. 2 wideout behind sensational rookie Malik Nabors, with Wan'Dale Robinson being the slot receiver. The result has been Hyatt has been on the field for 26 plays in the first two games. He has had one target, a high pass he felt he should have caught. He called it a drop.

Daboll has talked with Hyatt about his playing time but he said the receiver has never discussed a trade. He added Hyatt's time will come.

“I have a lot of confidence in Jalin,” Daboll said. “Jalin knows that. When he has a chance to make a play, he’ll go out there and make a play.”

The main focus of the ESPN report was that while disappointed with his lack of action, Hyatt was not going to be a distraction. He intends to work, get better and take advantage of the opportunities when they come.

Hyatt didn't recall mentioning a trade at a practice before the season.

“I didn’t say anything about any trades or wanted to be somewhere or not getting this, not getting that,” he said. “Like I said, my focus is on this team, what we got to do, how we got to get better. And our focus is on Cleveland.”

For now, Hyatt is fourth on the pecking order of the Giants receivers, with most of the passes going to Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick in the draft. He has 15 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown. The LSU product has been targeted 25 times.

Simmons back

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons returned to practice Friday after being excused the past two days for personal reasons. He said he was in North Carolina attending services for former Clemson wide receiver and best friend Diondre Overton, who was shot to death earlier this month while attending a party in Greensboro. He was 26.

Kicking

Daboll would not say whether recently signed veteran Greg Joseph or practice squad player Jude McAtamney would handle the placekicking against Cleveland with Graham Gano (hamstring) on the injured list.

Joseph is the likely choice. He is a six-year veteran who kicked for the Browns in 2018. While McAtamney made 90% of his kicks in camp, he has never played in an NFL game.

