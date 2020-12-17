Giants sign RHP DeSclafani to $6 million, 1-year contract

The Giants still will look to add another top-tier starter, according to President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi.

“He was an early target for us. We've talked a good amount about looking to add some starting pitching to our roster and take some pressure off some of our younger pitchers,” Zaidi said. “DeSclafani is a guy that we think comes with some ceiling. He's got really good stuff, good velocity on the fastball, a lot of characteristics that we look for. Obviously didn't have his best season in 2020 but in 2019 he really had a nice year. That would be a great outcome for us if he can even get back to that level as recently as 2019. We think there's even upside beyond that.”