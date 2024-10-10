Giants' Malik Nabers does not advance to next step in concussion protocol

To be ready to play the Bengals (1-4) at MetLife Stadium, Nabers must take part in a non-contact practice and then be cleared by both a team doctor and an independent neurologist.

Nabers was hurt late in the Giants’ loss to Dallas on Sept. 26. He missed last Sunday's win at Seattle, but he still leads the NFL with 35 receptions.

Veteran Darius Slayton led the Giants against the Seahawks with eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants also started using rookie tight end Theo Johnson more. The fourth-round pick from Penn State had five receptions for 48 yards. He had three in the first four games.

“I want to be able to contribute in the passing game any way I can,” Johnson said Thursday after practice. "So it’s good to add a little bit more value to the offense this week in that respect.”

The Giants (2-3) used Johnson and fellow tight end Daniel Bellinger as blockers early in the season.

“If you look at my (college) stats, it’s not jaw-dropping, but it’s kind of similar how I’m being used now,” Johnson said. “Doing whatever it takes week in, week out to to get a win. I think this is a very unselfish position because you don’t get all the all the glitz and the glamour. A lot of time, you got to do some dirty stuff and some of the not so flashy things.”

