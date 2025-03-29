Giants face the Reds leading series 1-0

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Justin Verlander (0-0); Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -124, Giants +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati had a 77-85 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Reds averaged 7.6 hits per game last season and totaled 174 home runs.

San Francisco had an 80-82 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Giants pitching staff averaged 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.3 runs per game in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Reds: Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.