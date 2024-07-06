Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Guardians into game 2

The San Francisco Giants face the Cleveland Guardians with a 1-0 series lead
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

San Francisco Giants (44-45, third in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (54-32, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (0-0); Guardians: Logan Allen (8-4, 5.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -129, Giants +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has gone 28-11 at home and 54-32 overall. The Guardians have a 34-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 44-45 overall and 19-26 on the road. The Giants have a 20-13 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler has 18 doubles and 10 home runs for the Giants. Matt Chapman is 12-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 7-3, .243 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Butler County organization needs nearly 140 adults to volunteer
2
Two historic Middletown churches merging, another moving
3
Middletown’s ‘Arts in the Parks’ continues in July
4
Butler County Marine taking over national position with a focus on...
5
Middletown’s second Trash Bash set for July 13
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top