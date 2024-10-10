Giants and Bengals are both trying to overcome slow starts heading into a Sunday night showdown

They went to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season and were 12-4 the following year and lost the AFC title game. Cincinnati missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record last season. So 1-4 this year is a bit stunning.

The Bengals and Giants (2-3) will both try to get back on track Sunday night when they play a prime-time game at MetLife Stadium.

“We’re five games into the season,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “I know what the noise is. We’re 1-4, and so we’re accountable for all of that. It’s not good enough.”

The last time the Bengals had a worse record after five games was in 2019, Taylor's first season. They lost their first 11 games and finished 2-14. It earned them the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and quarterback Joe Burrow. And it turned the franchise around.

“We have too much talent on this team to be in the position we’ve found ourselves in right now,” Taylor said. “But all we can do focusing forward is, how do we beat the New York Giants?”

The Giants, who went 6-11 last season, have improved after a dismal performance in the season opener against undefeated Minnesota (5-0). They are coming off a win in Seattle and really could be 3-2 had they not given away a game against the Commanders (4-1) in Week 2.

New York also is looking to win at home for the first time in three games.

“We want to win every game and play well every game,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “It doesn’t change when it is or where it is.”

The same can be said for both teams.

Bengals putting up points

In contrast to the defense, Cincinnati’s offense is rolling along just fine, scoring 30 points or more for the third straight game in the 41-38 loss to Baltimore.

Burrow threw for 392 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, including two each to star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals’ 359 yards per game is ninth best in the NFL. However, the defense is 26th in yards surrendered per game (365.4).

Ball control

Over the past three games, the Giants have averaged 35 minutes in time of possession.

In the win over the Seahawks, New York held the ball for 37:22, outgained Seattle 420 yards to 333 and had a big advantage in total plays: 71-58. It's one way to keep an opposing offense at bay.

“We can't give him an easy read,” outside linebacker Brian Burns said when asked what the defense has to do against Burrow. “We need to make him hold the ball. If you keep it simple for him, he can definitely tear you up and make our pass rush nonexistent.”

Dynamic Dex

Despite being double-teamed almost every play, tackle Dexter Lawrence is the focal point of the Giants' defense.

He had a career-high three sacks last weekend and has six this season. New York leads the NFL with 22 sacks.

Giants defensive coordinator Sahane Bowen called Lawrence one of the NFL's best interior rushers.

“He’s a handful,” Bowen said. “I know if I was the offensive coordinator, I wouldn’t want to leave him one on one too often. That’s our job as coaches, is to find ways to put these guys in the best position to find success, to find ways to impact the game for us.”

Injuries t

aking a toll

One of the problems with the Bengals defense is injures. The latest blow was the loss of starting cornerback Dax Hill, who tore his ACL last week against the Ravens.

Hill was moved from safety to cornerback before the season. Veteran cornerback Mike Hilton is battling a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s game. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill returned last week after being out with a hamstring injury. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is still sidelined with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Cam Sample’s season was lost when he tore an Achilles tendon in training camp.

DB play

It's going to be interesting to see how both teams handle the receivers. The Bengals present a 1-2 punch with Chase and Higgins. The Giants have had second-year cornerback Deonte Banks traveling with the opposition's top receiver, which probably would be Chase. That would leave Cor'Dale Flott or Nick McCloud on Higgins.

With rookie sensation Malik Nabers in the concussion protocol, the Bengals may have to shift their focus. If he can't go, the Giants will rely on Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. Rookie tight end Theo Johnson had five catches last weekend. He had only three previous catches.

___

AP Sports Writer Mitch Stacy contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP