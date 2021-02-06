Giannis scores 33 to lead Bucks past Cavaliers to start trip

The Bucks were supposed to leave Thursday night, but mechanical issues with their plane while they were on the tarmac forced them to fly to Cleveland on game day. The Bucks didn't arrive until early in the afternoon, and then they were a little late in getting it together against the Cavs.

Cleveland was still within four early in the fourth quarter when Middleton and Antetokounmpo drained 3-pointers to push Milwaukee's lead to 10.

The Cavs, who made 11 3s after attempting just 10 on Wednesday night, stayed within striking distance before Bryn Forbes buried a long 3 for the Bucks to make it 117-105.

Bucks: Embarked on their longest road trip since the 2017-18 season ... Milwaukee made just seven 3-pointers after getting 21 in each of its past two games. No team in history has ever made 20 3s in three straight games. ... Milwaukee is 7-0 against the Central Division.

Cavaliers: Fan favorite G Matthew Dellavedova, who hasn't played this season because of a severe concussion, went on Twitter to dismiss a report he's considering retirement. He called it a “temporary setback” and said his “only focus is getting healthy and back with the boys to help make a playoff push.” ... F Larry Nance remained sidelined with a sprained right wrist. ... Cleveland had its biggest crowd this season — 2,720 fans —- after the state of Ohio granted a variance allowing the team to bump its attendance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from 10% percent of capacity to 14%.

The teams play again on Saturday.

