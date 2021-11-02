Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon top CFP rankings

He said Nos. 3-9 were hard to discern.

Oregon got the nod over Ohio State in four spot by virtue of beating the Buckeyes on the road in the second week of the season.

Cincinnati set the previous high ranking from a team from the so-called Group of Five conferences last season at No. 7, but the Bearcats never moved up. In fact, they were passed while completing an unbeaten regular season and were eighth in the final rankings that set the playoff field.

Barta said the committee was impressed with Cincinnati's victory at Notre Dame (7-1), but not so much by the rest of their schedule and closer-than-expected wins against Navy and Tulane recently.

"When you look at their schedule after that, who else did they beat? That was the question,” Barta told ESPN.

The final rankings of this season will come Dec. 5, the day after conference championships are played.

The first four in that Top 25 will meet in the CFP national semifinals, scheduled for Dec 31 at the Orange Bowl in South Florida and Cotton Bowl in North Texas.

The College Football Playoff national championship game will be held Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

