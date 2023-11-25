George Washington secures 99-94 OT victory against Ohio

James Bishop’s 28 points helped George Washington defeat Ohio 99-94 in double overtime in an opening-round game of the Nassau Championship
news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — James Bishop's 28 points helped George Washington defeat Ohio 99-94 in double overtime in an opening-round game of the Nassau Championship on Friday night.

Bishop had five assists for the Revolutionaries (5-0). Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 25 points and added six rebounds. Maximus Edwards had 22 points.

A 3-pointer by Edwards in the final minute of the second overtime period gave the Revolutionaries a six-point lead.

Jaylin Hunter finished with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (2-2). Shereef Mitchell added 23 points, six rebounds and three steals for Ohio. AJ Clayton also had 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

