George Mason Patriots face the Ohio Bobcats

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and George Mason square off in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Patriots have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. George Mason is 4-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Ohio is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

George Mason averages 78.4 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 85.8 Ohio allows. Ohio averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 45.7%.

Jackson Paveletzke is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 14.2 points.

___

