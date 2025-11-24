George Mason Patriots and the Ohio Bobcats square off in Daytona Beach, Florida

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Ohio Bobcats (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (5-0)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and George Mason play at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Patriots have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. George Mason has a 5-0 record against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 1-4 in non-conference play. Ohio has a 0-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

George Mason's average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Ohio gives up. Ohio averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is shooting 56.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Patriots. Jahari Long is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 22 points and 4.2 assists for the Bobcats. Aidan Hadaway is averaging 14.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

