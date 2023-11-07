Gayle rallies Ohio State past Oakland 79-73 in season opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Roddy Gayle Jr. scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter, sinking a go-ahead jumper in the run, and Ohio State rallied to beat Oakland 79-73 in a season opener on Monday night.

Ohio State trailed 52-47 when Gayle began his scoring streak. His third bucket gave the Buckeyes a 53-52 lead with 8:30 left to play. He followed with a three-point play and OSU never trailed again.

Gayle finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Bruce Thornton made all eight of his free throws and scored 17. Zed Key came off the bench to score 17 with eight rebounds. Freshman reserve Scotty Middleton added 13 points and eight boards.

Jack Gohlke topped the Golden Grizzlies with 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting from 3-point range. Trey Townsend pitched in with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Blake Lampman sank 4 of 7 from distance and scored 14.

Ohio State begins its 125th season by improving to 103-21 all time in season openers and 106-17 in home openers. The Buckeyes have the 11th youngest team in the country.

