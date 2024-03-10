Gayle leads Ohio State past Rutgers 73-51 in regular-season finale

Aundre Hyatt led Rutgers with 11 points. Clifford Omoruyi finished with 10 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 7:12 remaining in his final home game for the Scarlet Knights (15-16, 7-13). Rutgers has lost three in a row and six of its last seven heading into the conference tournament that begins on Wednesday.

Battle and Gayle buried 3-pointers to begin the game as Ohio State jumped out to an 11-1 lead. Thornton and Okpara had back-to-back baskets and the Buckeyes lead was still 10 at 25-15 with 5:18 remaining. Omoruyi had a three-point play and hit two free throws and Hyatt's layup closed out a 13-5 run to get the Scarlet Knights within 30-28 at halftime.

Rutgers trailed 36-33 after Omoruyi made the second of two foul shots with 15:44 remaining. Battle answered with a 3-pointer, Gayle added a layup and a 3-pointer and Ohio State led 44-33. Thornton and Scotty Middleton sank back-to-back shots from beyond the arc and the Buckeyes took their biggest lead to that point, 52-35 with 9:09 left.

Ohio State's lead grew as big as 27 as the Buckeyes sank half of their 48 shots from the floor, including 9 of 20 from 3-point distance.

Rutgers shot 27.3% on its home floor (15 for 55) and made just 4 of 18 from distance.

