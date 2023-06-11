Gauld's late PK goal rallies Whitecaps to 1-1 draw with Cincinnati

Gauld's PK equalizer for Vancouver (5-5-7) came in the 89th minute after he subbed in for Andrés Cubas in the 73rd. Luciano Acosta had just given Eastern Conference-leading Cincinnati (12-1-4) the lead with a goal in the 83rd minute. Gauld, who has three goals this season, had a PK goal in the 88th minute of a 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City last week, snapping the Whitecaps' club-record 35-match streak with a PK score.

Acosta's eighth goal of the season for Cincinnati came with an assist from Matt Miazga. It was the 50th goal of Acosta's career, making him the ninth Argentinian player to accomplish the feat. No other country outside of the U.S. has more than four players on the list.