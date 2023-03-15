Gaudreau has 5 points as Blue Jackets beat Sharks 6-5 in OT

Kahkonen stopped 27 shots but lost his seventh consecutive start.

Barabanov opened the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal.

Gaudreau tied it later in the first, and Johnson and Jenner scored second-period goals to put Columbus ahead 3-1.

Eklund and Jenner traded second-period goals before Couture scored with 0.7 seconds left in the period.

Foudy scored early in the third to give the Blue Jackets a two-goal lead before Labanc and Knyzhov answered with consecutive goals to tie the game at 5.

Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play.

NOTES: Laine had two assists to extend his point streak to six games. His four-game goal streak came to an end. ... Columbus scored a power-play goal for the sixth straight game, tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history. ... The Blue Jackets improved to 18-1-1 when scoring at least four goals. They are 3-37-6 when scoring three or fewer. ... San Jose is an NHL-worst 6-19-9 at home.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Continue a five-game road trip at Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Sharks: Host Seattle on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP