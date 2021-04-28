Garver homers twice, Twins connect 6 times to blast Indians

Garver connected for a solo homer in the fifth and added a two-run rocket in the seventh off rookie Sam Hentges to make it 10-2.

Williams Astudiollo also homered as Minnesota salvaged the finale of the three-game series and won for just the second time in 10 games.

Amed Rosario homered for the Indians, who went 3-5 in their homestand against the White Sox, Yankees and Twins.

Buxton came in batting .390 and was among the league leaders in several offensive categories, so Twins manager Rocco Baldelli moved him into the leadoff spot for the second time this season.

“The way he’s swinging the bat, I don’t think there’s any downside to it,” Baldelli said.

No, there wasn't. The hunch paid off immediately as Buxton's third career leadoff homer set the tone for the Twins, who connected for 1,201 feet of homers in the first off Allen.

The left-hander, who was rocked last week in a start against New York, got a sarcastic Bronx cheer from Indians fans when he finally threw a strike and again when recording an out. He was mercifully pulled in the second and probably won't be in Cleveland much longer.

Buxton doubled with one out in the second to chase Allen, and one out later, Cruz delivered a two-run double off Trevor Stephan to make it 6-0.

Astudillo's second homer put the Twins ahead 7-1 in the third, and Garver's third homer — a shot that smacked off a beer sign in left — gave Happ a seven-run cushion in the fifth.

ROSTER MOVE

Unable to find good spots for Oliver Pérez to pitch, the Indians designated the 39-year-old left-hander for assignment.

“It was having a tough time figuring out how to use him,” manager Terry Francona said. “He was kind of pitching in games that were spread out, which doesn't kind of fit the role for a lefty specialist. I told him last night, ‘Man, I haven’t figured it out.’”

Pérez was re-signed this winter after spending the past three seasons with Cleveland.

Nick Wittgren returned to the club after being placed on paternity leave.

UP NEXT

Twins: Minnesota will have Thursday off before beginning a three-game home series on Friday against Kansas City with Michael Pineda starting. The Royals haven't announced their starter.

Indians: Following an off day, the Indians open a three-game series in Chicago with Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (2-2) facing left-hander Dallas Keuchel (1-0).

Minnesota Twins' Mitch Garver is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Sam Hentges in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson (20) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Logan Allen in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco (11) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Logan Allen in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Logan Allen waits for Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson (20) to run the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher J.A. Happ (33) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Minnesota Twins' Nelson Cruz (23) hits a two RBI single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario (1) celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher J.A. Happ (33) in the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer