Garrett Wilson is looking for a new deal and more wins, but says he hopes he's 'a Jet for life'

“You know, I'm hopeful I'm a Jet for life,” Wilson said Wednesday after the Jets' first practice of organized team activities open to reporters. “And that we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us.”

Last month, the Jets exercised the fifth-year contract options for all three of their 2022 first-round draft picks, including Wilson, cornerback Sauce Gardner and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson. Wilson, the 10th overall selection that year — six picks after Gardner — would be due about $16.8 million in 2026, according to Over the Cap's projections.

But Wilson acknowledged he and the Jets have had a few discussions “here and there” about a contract extension, which he said would be “a cherry on top” — one that could presumably make him among the richest wide receivers in the league.

“When the time does come and those conversations are being had," he said, "I'm going to try to do my part to make sure that it’s undeniable.”

With what he has accomplished so far, it would be tough to argue against him.

Wilson was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 and, despite inconsistent quarterback play, has more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons — the first player in franchise history to do so. He has 279 catches for 3,249 yards and 14 touchdowns and is the first Jets player with three consecutive seasons of 80 or more receptions.

And new coach Aaron Glenn doesn't anticipate that game plan changing.

“Give him the ball as much as possible, that's it,” Glenn said.

“That’s awesome to hear,” Wilson said. “But there’s a lot of stuff that comes with it that it sparks in my head, too.”

This season, he'll be reunited with his former college quarterback with Justin Fields set to be New York's starter. The two were teammates at Ohio State, with Wilson catching 66 passes from Wilson for 1,031 yards and nine touchdowns over 22 games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

“I didn’t think we’d get this opportunity on this level,” Wilson said. “So it’s exciting. I’m still taking it in all the way. It’s cool, it’s cool. We’ve been definitely picking up where we left off.”

That's a good sign for Wilson, who appeared a bit frustrated last season — particularly after then-quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeted Davante Adams more regularly down the stretch of New York's 5-12 season.

While Wilson finished with career highs in catches (101), yards receiving (1,104) and touchdowns (seven), he had just two TD receptions in the last eight games and only one game during that stretch of 100 or more yards receiving.

“Yeah, as far as coming into this season, man, I don’t ever forget the fact, no matter how bad it may seem, how ugly my face may look at that moment, bro, it’s a blessing to do what I do,” Wilson said. "And to have another opportunity to make right on what we did last year and what I did last year, that’s enough for me, right?

“I have an opportunity coming up and as a competitor, as someone that loves football, that’s all I need. I’m excited to be out here because this team believed in me initially. They still believe in me. And we have the opportunity to do something special."

Glenn said the Jets had 100% player attendance for the team's first OTA practice Tuesday and believed that was again the case Wednesday. That includes Wilson, who could have chosen to sit out the voluntary portion of the offseason while he tries to get a new deal.

“I want to be a part of something special,” he said. “I don’t think that a whole bunch of individuals makes something special. As a group aspect, this is a group thing and I wanted to get in and know my teammates. I want to get in to know my coaches, even. This is a new staff. Learn the material that they’re putting out and not be the guy that’s behind when this thing is mandatory (in minicamp in June), right?

"There’s a way you go about business when you love what you do.”

