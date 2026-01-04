Garrett sets sacks record and Szmyt's field goal on last play gives Browns 20-18 win over Bengals

After Ja'Marr Chase's 4-yard touchdown catch gave the Bengals (6-11) an 18-17 advantage with 1:29 remaining, Sanders directed a 10-play, 40-yard drive to give the Browns (5-12) two straight victories for the first time in two years.

Sanders was 3 of 6 passing for 33 yards on the final drive, including an 11-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy with 31 seconds left to get the Browns in Szmyt's range. Dylan Sampson had two carries for 7 yards to get it closer for Szmyt.

Sanders finished 11 of 22 for 111 yards. He also had a fumble in the first quarter that led to Cincinnati’s first touchdown.

The Browns' defense also scored both touchdowns for Cleveland: Devin Bush had a 97-yard pick-6 and Sam Webb returned a fumble 47 yards.

It was the 15th time in franchise history the Browns had at least two defensive touchdowns in a game. The last was 2022 at Houston.

Whether or not it was the final game for Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski remains unresolved. A decision by owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam on Stefanski’s future is expected Monday.

Stefanski — a two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year — is expected to have interest from other teams if he leaves Cleveland after six seasons and two playoff appearances.

Burrow was 29 of 39 for 236 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Cincinnati.

Burrow had a 4-yard TD pass to Chase Brown in the first quarter to give the Bengals a 6-0 lead and a 13-yard pass to Tee Higgins to get them within 14-12 at halftime. Normally reliable Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson missed both of his extra-point attempts.

Brown had 72 yards rushing and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his three-year career.

Chase had eight receptions for 96 yards, including the TD in the left back corner of the end zone while being covered by Browns cornerback Sam Webb.

Injuries

Browns: CB Denzel Ward (neck) left in the first half. ... C Luke Wypler (knee) was injured in the fourth quarter.

Bengals: CB DJ Turner (calf) came out in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Browns: Deciding Stefanski's future along with a high draft pick.

Bengals: Could be selecting in the top 10 in the first round.

