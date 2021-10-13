journal-news logo
Garrett, Chubb, Hunt not practicing for banged-up Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs for a touchdown past Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett and star running back Nick Chubb are two of several key Browns players not practicing because of injuries

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns have an all-star roster of players hurt as they begin preparing for the unbeaten Cardinals.

NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett and star running back Nick Chubb are two of several key Cleveland players not practicing because of injuries on Wednesday.

Garrett, who has seven sacks and been dominant all season, is dealing with knee and ankle issues. The 2020 All-Pro defensive end sat out two practices last week, but played in Sunday's 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chubb rushed for 161 yards on Sunday. He's dealing with a calf issue, the team reported before practice. Chubb has 523 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Browns (3-2) host the Cardinals (5-0) on Sunday, and Cleveland plays again on Oct. 21 against Denver.

Before Wednesday's workout, the Browns said Garrett will sit out along with Chubb, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, knee), starting right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), running back Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (ankle, knee), tight end David Njoku (knee), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen) and center JC Tretter (knee).

Cornerbacks Denzel Ward (neck) and Greedy Williams (shoulder) are expected to practice despite getting hurt in Sunday's game and undergoing MRIs.

Also, rookie cornerback Greg Newsome (calf) and starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) are practicing after sitting out against the Chargers. Newsome has missed Cleveland's past two games.

Clowney was kept out of Sunday's game when his knee stiffened in pregame warmups.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
