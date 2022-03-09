Garland scores 41, leads Cavs past Pacers 127-124

Indiana led 98-90 after three quarters, but Cleveland scored the first nine points of the fourth to set up the back-and-forth finish.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 12 in the first quarter. The Pacers rallied in the second to tie it 63-all at halftime.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he doesn’t know if Jarrett Allen will return before the regular season ends. Allen, who averages 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds, broke his left middle finger during Sunday's win over Toronto. He did not travel with the team, which started a three-game trip. ... Caris LeVert, who was traded from the Pacers to the Cavs last month, missed his seventh consecutive game with a sprained right foot.

Pacers: Lance Stephenson was a late scratch with an ankle sprain. ... Rookie Chris Duarte returned to action after missing the previous three games with a toe injury.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Miami on Friday.

Pacers: At San Antonio on Saturday.

Caption Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Cavaliers won 127-124. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Caption Indiana Pacers guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Cavaliers won 127-124. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Caption Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) tussle for control of the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Cavaliers won 127-124. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Caption Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Cavaliers won 127-124. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) grabs a rebound over Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)