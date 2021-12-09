Garland scores 24 points, Cavaliers beat Bulls 115-92

Markkanen scored 14 points, Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Love and Ricky Rubio each had 11 points. The Cavaliers have won five in a row over the Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Mobley became the second Cleveland rookie with at least 300 points and 40 blocks in his first 22 games, joining John “Hot Rod” Williams in 1986-87. The USC product is averaging 14 points, 8.2 rebounds and a rookie-best 2.0 rejections.

Chicago, whose bench did not score in the first three quarters, has not won five straight since the 2017-18 season. Ball hit four 3-pointers and converted one of them into a four-point play.

SHORTHANDED

The Bulls had only 11 players in uniform, including two-way signees Tyler Cook and Devon Dotson, and were granted a roster exception by the NBA. Chicago is expected to add G Stanley Johnson, but he was unable to make it to Cleveland in time. “The league has put some things on us that we can and cannot do, which makes it challenging,” coach Billy Donovan said. “We’ve got to be flexible.”

TIP-INS

Bulls: G Alex Caruso (right hamstring strain) missed his second straight game, but will have his rehabilitation accelerated to include sprinting and cutting. “Alex is doing really, really well, but we’ll know more after we see how he responds from the next two days,” Donovan said. … F Patrick Williams (left wrist ligament tear) has been ruled out until at least March after being hurt against New York on Oct. 28.

Cavaliers: G Dylan Windler, who has fallen out of the rotation, scored 19 points in 33 minutes Monday for the Cleveland Charge of the G League. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Windler was given the one-day assignment to stay sharp, saying, “We know who Dylan is.” … F Dean Wade (right calf strain) made three straight 3-pointers off the bench after missing six games. … C Tacko Fall and G RJ Nembhard are on G League assignments.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit Miami on Saturday.

Cavaliers: Visit Minnesota on Friday.

