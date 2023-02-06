Garland leads hot-shooting Cavs to 122-103 win over Pacers

The Pacers were within 27-25 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't keep up after that.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: This was Cleveland’s NBA-best 23rd double-figure victory. ... Caris LeVert, who played parts of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with the Pacers, sat out his second straight game with a sore right hamstring. He is averaging 12.5 points per game. ... Backup point guard Ricky Rubio finished with seven points and nine assists.

Pacers: Indiana has lost two of the three games in the season series, which wraps up April 2 at Cleveland. ... Reserve guard Chris Duarte, averaging 7.8 points, was out with soreness in his right ankle. ... The Pacers’ high-frequency 3-point attack, which entered fifth in the league in attempts and sixth in makes, wound up 8 of 32 (25%).

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Washington on Monday night.

Pacers: At Miami on Wednesday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

