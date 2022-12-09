Garland leads Cleveland against Miami after 41-point showing

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 31.2 points and 5.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Jimmy Butler is shooting 48.3% and averaging 20.9 points for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dean Wade: day to day (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (knee), Duncan Robinson: day to day (right hand), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (foot), Jimmy Butler: day to day (right knee), Udonis Haslem: day to day (personal), Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (ankle), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: day to day (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.