Garland, Cavaliers battle back from 16 down to beat Hornets

But the Cavaliers would come back to take the lead with 5:42 remaining on Mobley's rolling two-handed dunk off a feed from Garland. The Cavaliers would extend the lead to seven after two Charlotte turnovers led to layups for Mobley and Mitchell in transition.

Charlotte had 19 turnovers leading to 29 Cavaliers points.

Charlotte made one last burst and had a chance to tie the game after Richards scored on a dunk and was fouled. But the 7-foot center missed the free throw.

Mitchell scored on a jumper to put the Cavaliers up by three with 44 seconds left and Rozier missed a tying 3 at the other end. Garland made 1 of 2 free throws to make it a two-possession game and Rozier's airball on the other assured the Cavaliers the win.

Despite playing a game 22 hours earlier, the Hornets came out looking sharp shooting 74% in the first quarter. Charlotte led by 14 after a 15-2 run run sparked by Dennis Smith Jr., who got the start over the injured Kelly Oubre Jr., and had eight points during the stretch.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen did not play after getting poked in the eye in Friday night's 119-115 loss at Miami.

Hornets: Oubre, was ruled out before the game with a back tightness, while Mark Williams missed his third straight game with a thumb injury. Oubre had led the Hornets in scoring the past six games. ... Dennis Smith Jr. had 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in place of Oubre.

UP NEXT

The Cavs and Hornets meet again Tuesday night in Charlotte.

