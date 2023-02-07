Garland, Allen each score 23, Cavaliers rout Wizards 114-91

Caris LeVert, back after missing two games with a sore right hamstring, had a steal and dunk in the third quarter to make it 83-57. Cleveland led by as many as 28 points.

Mitchell, who has been bothered by a groin issue recently, looked pretty spry when he threw down a windmill dunk on an alley-oop from Garland to make it 101-74.

LeVert, who could be dealt this week because of his expiring contract and uncertain role, scored 10 points. Kevin Love, another possible trade candidate, did not play.

NOT EVEN CLOSE

This was Cleveland’s 24th double-digit win, which leads the league. The Cavaliers swept both halves of a back-to-back by a combined 42 points. They beat Indiana 122-103 on Sunday.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland ended up shooting 56% for the game. Allen was 10 for 13.

Wizards: Washington was held under 100 points for the first time since Dec. 17. ... Will Barton scored 15 points.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.

Wizards: Host Charlotte on Wednesday night.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

