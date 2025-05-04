García homers as the Nationals beat the Reds 4-1

Jorge López (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his 11th save.

Washington took two of three in the weekend series at Cincinnati.

Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore struck out nine in five innings. He allowed four hits and walked four.

The Reds wasted a sharp performance by Nick Martinez, who struck out six while working six innings of one-run ball.

