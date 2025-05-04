García homers as the Nationals beat the Reds 4-1

Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan, left, catcher Keibert Ruiz, right, celebrate after winning a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan, left, catcher Keibert Ruiz, right, celebrate after winning a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis García Jr. homered during Washington's three-run seventh inning, and the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Sunday.

García gave Washington a 2-1 lead with his one-out solo drive off Graham Ashcraft (2-3). CJ Abrams tacked on a two-run double against Taylor Rogers.

Jorge López (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his 11th save.

Washington took two of three in the weekend series at Cincinnati.

Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore struck out nine in five innings. He allowed four hits and walked four.

The Reds wasted a sharp performance by Nick Martinez, who struck out six while working six innings of one-run ball.

Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan throws in the during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Washington Nationals' Luis García Jr. watches his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Fans sit in the rain as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Martinez throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz jogs to first base in the rain on a hit that would be judged foul after official review during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

