Galvis and Orioles agree to $1.5 million, 1-year contract

Galvis broke into the big leagues with Philadelphia in 2012 and spent the last two years with Cincinnati. The 31-year-old hit .220 with seven homers and 16 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Galvis is expected to take over as Baltimore's shortstop from José Iglesias, traded to the Los Angeles Angels in December. Galvis played 33 games at shortstop last season and 16 at second base.