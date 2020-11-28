Gabbert, Sorenson combine for 4 TDs in Miami (Ohio) win

The RedHawks (2-1, 2-1) are the 31st FBS program and first in the Mid-American Conference, to reach 700 wins. Miami had not played since Nov. 10, a loss at Buffalo.

Gabbert found Sorenson with scoring passes of 61, 29 and 28 yards in the first half, and a 15-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Sorenson caught eight balls for career-highs of 177 yards and four TDs.