Gabbart accounts for four TDs as Miami (Ohio) beats Western Michigan 34-21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw a pair of touchdown passes to Gage Larvadain and ran for two scores to propel Miami (Ohio) to a 34-21 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Gabbert's touchdown passes to Larvadain both came in the first quarter — covering 9 and 5 yards — as the RedHawks (6-1, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) jumped out to a 14-3 lead and never looked back.

Gabbert added a 4-yard TD run late in the second quarter to put Miami up 21-10 at halftime. His final score came on a 9-yard run 13 seconds into the fourth quarter. Graham Nicholson kicked 39- and 40-yard field goals in the final six minutes.

Gabbert completed 20 of 35 passes for 223 yards with one interception for the RedHawks.

Starter Hayden Wolff and Treyson Bourguet combined for 136 yards on 19-of-30 passing for Western Michigan (2-5, 1-2). Wolff had a 5-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass to Leroy Thomas to get the Broncos within 28-21 in the fourth quarter. Zahir Abdus-Salaam scored on a 19-yard run early in the second quarter to get the Broncos within 14-10. Palmer Domschke kicked field goals covering 30 and 49 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll