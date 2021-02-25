X

Funk scores 36 to lift Saint Joseph's past Dayton 97-84

news | 1 hour ago
Taylor Funk had a career-high 36 points as Saint Joseph’s topped Dayton 97-84

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had a career-high 36 points as Saint Joseph’s topped Dayton 97-84 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Daly added 25 points and seven rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (3-14, 2-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cameron Brown had 18 points and Jordan Hall 16. Funk made five 3-pointers and hit all 11 of his free throws.

The 97 points were a season best for Saint Joseph’s, which also achieved a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Jalen Crutcher scored 17 points for the Flyers (12-8, 8-7). Ibi Watson added 16 points and R.J. Blakney had 15. Mustapha Amzil had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.