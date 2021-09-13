Funeral honors Ohio sailor killed in suicide bomber attack

Maxton Soviak, 22, died along with 12 other U.S. service members in the bomb attack Aug. 26 at Afghanistan's Kabul airport during the airlift in the conflict's final days.

Crowds packed the bleachers at the high school for the outdoor funeral, whose attendants included Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. The ceremony opened with a flyover by a C-130 transport plane from the Ohio Air National Guard's 164th Airlift Squadron based in Mansfield.

Only 635 chairs were placed on the field, to recognize that the village's population had just shrunk by one, said Berlin Heights Mayor Connie Ward.

Soviak had been christened a “Devil Doc” by the Marines he served with, the nickname earned by Navy Corpsmen for offering medical care to Marines during combat.

Some of Soviak's last moments were spent shepherding young Afghan siblings who had become separated from their parents to a hospital for treatment, according to a letter read by Soviak's brother-in-law from the master sergeant leading the 83rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, which served alongside Soviak in Afghanistan on the day he died. A large screen displayed a photo of Soviak in the back of a vehicle with the children.

(asterisk)(asterisk)Your son died a hero, caring for innocent children when no on else, not even their own parents, had the capability to do so," the letter said.

Soviak was posthumously promoted to the rank of hospital corpsman third class, and was awarded a Purple Heart and the Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge. He was assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.

Caption A member of the U.S. Navy Honor Guard gives a final salute to Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak at Edison High School Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Milan, Ohio. Soviak was one of 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

